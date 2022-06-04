Horsham celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Along with the traditional street parties, residents have also been taking part in a Jubilee soapbox race in Shipley.
Residents have also been sending in pictures of their own celebrations as their families celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign with masks, costumes and food.
Jubilee events began across the country on Thursday, June 2, and will continue through to Sunday, June 5.
