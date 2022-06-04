Street party in Newlands Road. Picture from Steve Robards
Horsham celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents from Horsham and the surrounding areas have been celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in a range of unique ways.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 12:39 pm

Along with the traditional street parties, residents have also been taking part in a Jubilee soapbox race in Shipley.

Residents have also been sending in pictures of their own celebrations as their families celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign with masks, costumes and food.

Jubilee events began across the country on Thursday, June 2, and will continue through to Sunday, June 5.

1. Street party in Newlands Road. Picture from Steve Robards

Photo: S Robards

2. Street party in Newlands Road. Picture from Steve Robards

Photo: S Robards

3. Shipley soapbox Jubilee event. Picture from Steve Robards

Shipley soapbox Jubilee event. Picture from Steve Robards

Photo: S Robards

4. Street party in Newlands Road. Picture from Steve Robards

Photo: S Robards

