New booklet promotes Hastings’ historic architecture

The Hastings and St Leonards Society has produced a 36-page booklet on the heritage of Hastings town centre.

The Hastings Town Centre Heritage Trail booklet provides information on the many points of historic interest, especially the Victorian architecture, with a recommended trail to follow.

Archive photographs of some of the features that have been lost over time are included, and a brief history of the area is also provided.

A spokesperson for the Hastings and St Leonards Society said: “There is a great deal of interest in the history and heritage of the town centre, and a booklet providing a trail to follow, looking at the many points of interest, is long overdue.

“Town centres nationally are having to find new ways of attracting ‘footfall’ and businesses, as traditional trading practice declines.

“Promoting the heritage value of the town centre is one way that Hastings can draw people and businesses to the town, and championing our heritage also promotes our civic pride.

“It is proving difficult to get the younger generations actively involved with organisations that are concerned with conserving and promoting local heritage, so hopefully this booklet will encourage them to take an interest.

“This heritage trail booklet should also be of benefit to tourism in Hastings, drawing visitors’ attention to the fine architectural character of the town centre.

“Hastings and St. Leonards is one of the nation’s best seaside towns for examples of fine architecture, from Georgian, through Victorian, into the twentieth century, and for fascinating local history.

“Local volunteer-run organisations, such as Old Hastings Preservation Society, Burtons’ St. Leonards Society, Hastings Local History Group and the Hastings and St. Leonards Society, work hard to educate residents and visitors on this history, and to protect our local heritage for future generations to enjoy.

“Their work and achievements compare favourably with other historic seaside towns around Britain, but perhaps Hastings Borough Council should support these organisations more – for instance, by providing funds for organisations to produce trail booklets – and also make more of the local heritage value when marketing the town as a tourist attraction.”

Hastings Town Centre Heritage Trail costs £4, and is available from the Visitor Information Centre, Hastings Museum, and Book Buster.