The Mint House in Pevensey and Cross in Hand Windmill have been included on this year’s Heritage at Risk Register, which identifies historic sites most at risk and most in need of safeguarding for the future. Historic England works with owners, friends groups, developers and other stakeholders to find solutions.

The Mint House, opposite Pevensey Castle, is a Grade II* listed building. The Mint House has seen many uses over the years - occupied as a dwelling, used as a brew house and from the early 20th century it became a large antique shop. In the early 2000s, the site was sold off separately from the rest of the complex and The Mint House and its associated buildings stood vacant for a decade before being sold in 2018.

Chair of trustees for the the Friends of Mint House charity Harriet Tait said: “We formed the friends group with the idea of conserving it for the future so that all visitors could once again share it, and lucky for us, we had a very understanding and supportive owner in Jason Rolf, who gave us custodianship of the building in August 2021 so that we could open it to the public.”

The Mint House in Pevensey. Picture from Wealden District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors Pam Doodes and Ray Cade added: “The Friends of Mint House is working to further understand the building, find a future use which will support the local community and fundraise for the much-needed repairs. We are delighted that as a council we will be supporting this initiative.”

Cross in Hand Windmill, also a Grade II* listed building and known as New Mill, is on Mill Lane, Lewes Road, and was originally built at Framfield in 1806 but moved near to this site in 1855 before moving again to the exact site in 1868 with a two-storied roundhouse erected around it.

Councillor Ann Newton said: “The windmill is a hugely important part of our landscape and its inclusion on the register will come as good news for those who have and continue to work to establish a meaningful dialogue with all the correct parties to halt its decline.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad