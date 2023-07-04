Some 21 awards were presented to projects based in West Sussex in the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced by chairman Simon Knight at a ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe on Tuesday, July 4.

The South Downs Award overall winner was The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood for wood sculptor Alison Crowther. The award was sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority and is for projects demonstrating a positive contribution to the National Park. The late Guy Ballard was also recognised for his craftmanship as master carpenter.

The judges called it ‘a hugely well-crafted building with a lot of subtle but very well considered details make this building a great pleasure to visit and a flexible, stimulating, and comfortable place to work throughout the year’.

The South Downs Award overall winner was The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood, for professional artist and wood sculptor Alison Crowther

Winners from ten categories in the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards are presented with a hand-crafted slate plaque by Trust president Lord Egremont.

This year there were two awards for the gardens, extensions and ancillary buildings at the King Edward VII Estate, Midhurst (submitted by City & Country); as well as awards for: the new community centre at former hospital chapel, Graylingwell Chapel in Chichester (submitted by Chichester Development Community Trust); converted apartments at Richmond House, Chichester (submitted by Elberry Properties); short stay accommodation for vulnerable families at Freeland Close in Fishbourne (submitted by MH Architects); Littlewood Lookout, at the Slindon Estate (submitted by National Trust); The Farmhouse in Bury (submitted by George and James Architects); Waterfront House in Chichester Harbour (submitted by Pullen Architecture); Coombe in South Harting (submitted by Mr and Mrs Sherlock); The Manor House in West Hoathly (submitted by Fowler Building Contractors); Park Cottage near Chichester (submitted by Randell Design); Rejuvenation and Extensions to Charlton Court Farmhouse in Steyning (submitted by Martin Sewell Building Company) and The Landmark Trust’s Sackville House in East Grinstead (submitted by Clarke Roofing Southern).

West Sussex craftspeople won awards, including Colin Macrae from Chichester Stoneworks for his work at Lancing College Chapel. Chichester roofer Liam O’Neill, of Lion Roofing, was recognised for the roof of the Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst. Robin Watts and Robert Sedgwick from Clarke Roofing Southern Limited were recognised for their work at Sackville House. Mick Strudwick from Fowler Building Contracts was recognised for his work to The Manor House; and John Clifford from Cocoon Exterior Works was recognised for his work to the entrance gate pier and wall at Findon Place.

Charlton Court Farmhouse in Steyning

There were a five highly commended certificates presented. These were: Brent Lodge Bird & Wildlife Trust Admissions Building, Sidlesham (submitted by Meynell Hayes Ltd); Eco Retrofit and Conservation Repairs to St Mary’s Church, Funtington (submitted by Richard Meynell Ltd); Ecology, Environment and Bats to St George’s Church, West Grinstead (submitted by Ian Balls of St George’s Church); Lane End Cottage, Bepton (submitted by The Cowdray Estate); and Repair and Conservation of North Park Furnace, Linchmere (submitted by Vallis & Hall Conservation Architects).

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

The Awards’ other sponsors are: Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.

Other winners included The Manor House in West Hoathly. Photo: Renny Whitehead, Property Photography UK

The Landmark Trust’s Sackville House in East Grinstead has won a 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Award. Photo: John Miller, www.johnmillerphotography.com

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year. Photo by Sam Stephenson, www.samstephenson.co.uk