11 pictures of Eastbourne steam, diesel and electric locomotives through the ages

Steam locomotives of all sizes ran under the old Southern Railway in the first half of the 20th century and under British Railways from the 1948 nationalisation, until steam was fully phased out in the UK in 1968.

Some diesel ran in the years following, until the services were all fully electric by the 1980s.

Railway stations here are Eastbourne, Hampden Park, and Stone Cross.

