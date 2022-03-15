Steaming out of Eastbourne
Steaming out of Eastbourne

11 pictures of Eastbourne steam, diesel and electric locomotives through the ages

This collection of photographs shows the sheer variety of trains which used to operate in the Eastbourne area up until around 1980 (the electric train at Eastbourne station, platform 2).

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:46 am

Steam locomotives of all sizes ran under the old Southern Railway in the first half of the 20th century and under British Railways from the 1948 nationalisation, until steam was fully phased out in the UK in 1968.

Some diesel ran in the years following, until the services were all fully electric by the 1980s.

Railway stations here are Eastbourne, Hampden Park, and Stone Cross.

• If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you would like to share with us, please email them as JPEGs to [email protected]

1.

Halted at Stone Cross

2.

Pallets at Eastbourne

3.

Electric train waits at Platform 2 at Eastbourne railway station

4.

Steam at The Crumbles

