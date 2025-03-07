11 things people who grew up in Worthing in the 80s and 90s will remember fondly – and one they might not!

As older generations have said for many years, kids today have never had it so good.
For some of us, a trip to Blockbuster Video to peruse the large VHS cases was a treat – now, everything’s there on a screen, just a tap away, with no need to worry about fiddling with the tracking controls on the video player.
And Brooklands Park in East Worthing – who can forget the boating lake, train, golf centre and go-karting, which meant it could easily make a whole day out for families. Mind you, the new children’s play park there would have been great 30 or 40 years ago.
Blockbuster and Brooklands as it was were just two of the staples for children who grew up in Worthing in the 80s and 90s but there were many more.
Below, we take a look at 12 things that might spark some memories of childhood and adolescence – 11 of them fun, one perhaps less so.
Honourable mentions must go, too, to the late Horace Duke, who waved to countless children with his white-gloved hand while out and about in Worthing and Shoreham, often with his bicycle and wearing a straw boater, and to attractions like the boating lake and Peter Pan’s Playground.
