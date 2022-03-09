A Lines, Summerdown Camp Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153324001
12 pictures of Eastbourne’s First World War story

During World War One, a convalescent camp was built at Summerdown in Eastbourne to help treat and rehabilitate wounded soldiers.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:09 pm

Summerdown Camp was opened in 1915.

It was one of the first of such convalescent establishments, and by 1919 had treated around 150,000 soldiers.

Thanks to Eastbourne Heritage Service, who sent us these images back in 2014.

1.

Knuts Camp Komedy Kompany on the stage Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153340001

2.

Blue boys and mural on the side of a hut Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153352001

3.

The Empire Club, Summerdown Camp Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153403001

4.

Blue Boys Band marching soldiers back to the railway station Copyright Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153414001

