12 pictures of Eastbourne’s First World War story

Summerdown Camp was opened in 1915.

It was one of the first of such convalescent establishments, and by 1919 had treated around 150,000 soldiers.

Thanks to Eastbourne Heritage Service, who sent us these images back in 2014.

1. Knuts Camp Komedy Kompany on the stage Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153340001 Photo Sales

2. Blue boys and mural on the side of a hut Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153352001 Photo Sales

3. The Empire Club, Summerdown Camp Courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153403001 Photo Sales

4. Blue Boys Band marching soldiers back to the railway station Copyright Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141103-153414001 Photo Sales