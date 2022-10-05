Edit Account-Sign Out
19 more photographs of Mid Sussex school reception classes from 2010

These pupils have come a long way since their first days at school in the Mid Sussex district.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:36 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:37 am

It’s been just over 12 years since the youngsters here were photographed and we’ve had a look through our archives to share this second set of pictures with you.

These pupils are now looking forward to their next steps in learning after receiving their GCSE results in August.

The Mid Sussex Times wishes them all the best for the future.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Burgess Hill School for Girls

New reception pupils at Burgess Hill School for Girls in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

2. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

New reception pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Haywards Heath, in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

New reception pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Haywards Heath, in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Albourne CofE Primary School

New reception pupils at Albourne CofE Primary School in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

