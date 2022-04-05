8 pictures of Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens through the years

Phil said: “The earliest is from 1850 when the gardens were first created opposite the Burlington Hotel, which incidentally owned them at that time.

“The black and white postcard is from 1914.

“One of the images show the Pier with the Art Deco concrete entrance and the ballroom/Blue Room.

“The last one is a night time view when the fountains used to be illuminated.”

Thanks to Phil Gardner for sending these images into us.

The last two images are the Carpet Gardens in 2021 and 2022, the former taken by Herald photographer Justin Lycett and the latter provided by Eastbourne Borough Council.

If you have similar pictures you would like to share with us,email [email protected]

1. Eastbourne Carpet Gardens in 1850, from when the gardens were first created opposite the Burlington Hotel building SUS-220504-121952001 Photo Sales

2. Postcard from 1914, showing Eastbourne Carpeet Gardens looking westwards towards the pier SUS-220504-121857001 Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Carpet Gardens showing the pier's Art Deco concrete entrance and the Blue Room SUS-220504-121908001 Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Carpet Gardens showing the pier's Art Deco concrete entrance and the Blue Room SUS-220504-121929001 Photo Sales