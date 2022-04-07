Eastbourne Carpet Gardens, taken from the buildings opposite SUS-220504-121918001
Eastbourne Carpet Gardens, taken from the buildings opposite SUS-220504-121918001

8 pictures of Eastbourne’s famous Carpet Gardens through the years

These beautiful pictures show Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens at various times in the past, and were sent in by Phil Gardner.

By Julia Northcott
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:49 am

Phil said: “The earliest is from 1850 when the gardens were first created opposite the Burlington Hotel, which incidentally owned them at that time.

“The black and white postcard is from 1914.

“One of the images show the Pier with the Art Deco concrete entrance and the ballroom/Blue Room.

“The last one is a night time view when the fountains used to be illuminated.”

Thanks to Phil Gardner for sending these images into us.

The last two images are the Carpet Gardens in 2021 and 2022, the former taken by Herald photographer Justin Lycett and the latter provided by Eastbourne Borough Council.

If you have similar pictures you would like to share with us,email [email protected]

More picture galleries from our retro section:

Steam, diesel and electric locomotives at Eastbourne railway stations

See pictures of the old model village at the Redoubt

Eastbourne’s time as a World War One convalescent camp

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1.

Eastbourne Carpet Gardens in 1850, from when the gardens were first created opposite the Burlington Hotel building SUS-220504-121952001

Photo Sales

2.

Postcard from 1914, showing Eastbourne Carpeet Gardens looking westwards towards the pier SUS-220504-121857001

Photo Sales

3.

Eastbourne Carpet Gardens showing the pier's Art Deco concrete entrance and the Blue Room SUS-220504-121908001

Photo Sales

4.

Eastbourne Carpet Gardens showing the pier's Art Deco concrete entrance and the Blue Room SUS-220504-121929001

Photo Sales
Justin Lycett
Next Page
Page 1 of 2