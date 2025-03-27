Adur Bath Tub Race: 19 years since plug was pulled – in pictures

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:23 BST
For 35 years, the Adur Bath Tub Race was a staple of the calendar, raising £250,000 for good causes.

Organised by the Shoreham & Southwick Round Table, the event saw competitors take the River Adur in their home-made vessels, with the aim of ‘sailing’ the six miles from Upper Beeding to Shoreham.

The 2006 event was to be the last official one, with organisers pulling the plug citing health and safety concerns – although following years did see some smaller, unofficial races staged.

Excessive drinking and injuries caused by people throwing eggs and stones contributed to the decision to scrap the popular race.

Early in 2007, committee chairman Tony Jelliman said: “It's a wacky race which has generally been great fun, but increasing health and safety requirements, insurance rates and other problems mean that this kind of activity is no longer viable.”

Money raised by the race had been used to help fund trips for war widows and family members to visit their loved ones' final resting places.

Here, we look back at the 2006 event in 22 pictures.

The 2006 Adur Bath Tub Race was the last official event before organisers pulled the plug. The event raised £250,000 for good causes over 35 years.

1. Adur Bath Tub Race 2006

The 2006 Adur Bath Tub Race was the last official event before organisers pulled the plug. The event raised £250,000 for good causes over 35 years. Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

Congestion at the start at Beeding and Bramber bridge

2. Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

Congestion at the start at Beeding and Bramber bridge Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

Bringing a bit of the Wild West to Upper Beeding in 2006

3. Adur Bath Tub Race 2006

Bringing a bit of the Wild West to Upper Beeding in 2006 Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

The eastern bank of the Adur at Upper Beeding was packed for the start of the 2006 race

4. Adur Bath Tub Race 2006

The eastern bank of the Adur at Upper Beeding was packed for the start of the 2006 race Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

