Organised by the Shoreham & Southwick Round Table, the event saw competitors take the River Adur in their home-made vessels, with the aim of ‘sailing’ the six miles from Upper Beeding to Shoreham.

The 2006 event was to be the last official one, with organisers pulling the plug citing health and safety concerns – although following years did see some smaller, unofficial races staged.

Excessive drinking and injuries caused by people throwing eggs and stones contributed to the decision to scrap the popular race.

Early in 2007, committee chairman Tony Jelliman said: “It's a wacky race which has generally been great fun, but increasing health and safety requirements, insurance rates and other problems mean that this kind of activity is no longer viable.”

Money raised by the race had been used to help fund trips for war widows and family members to visit their loved ones' final resting places.

Here, we look back at the 2006 event in 22 pictures.

1 . Adur Bath Tub Race 2006 The 2006 Adur Bath Tub Race was the last official event before organisers pulled the plug. The event raised £250,000 for good causes over 35 years. Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

2 . Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald Congestion at the start at Beeding and Bramber bridge Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald

3 . Adur Bath Tub Race 2006 Bringing a bit of the Wild West to Upper Beeding in 2006 Photo: Stephen Goodger/Worthing Herald