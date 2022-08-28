Christ Church in Chichester – 40 years of worship and counting

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A constitution for the new church was set up in 1979 under which the two churches would unite and a service of unity took place in the URC church on January 3, 1980 – just four years of discussion, planning and building for a new city church to appear.

Capital was raised by the sale of the United Reformed Church in South Street and Methodist Churches in Fishbourne, The Hornet and Broyle Road. The Methodist Church in South Street was demolished and the new church was built in Old Market Avenue on the site of Epworth House, the Methodist ancillary building.

The new church building included shops in South Street, helping to raise further capital by selling a long lease on the shops. The current shops are Drapewise Interiors and Shake-A-Delic Dessert Bar.

Christ Church Methodist and United Reformed Church in Chichester is celebrating 40 years

Accepting the new building’s name, Christ Church, suggested by the architects Pantlin & Bradbury, must have saved hours of debate.

Jim Bailey, a former Methodist member and local preacher, wrote the following article in The Story, a publication by him and John Vickers to commemorate the opening and dedication of Christ Church in 1982.

"So, God opened some doors and closed others, and the church has been so much aware of His guiding Hand in all that has been done. Under God, Chichester now has a church building of which to be proud representing the insights and traditions of the United Reformed Church and Methodist Church.

"Christ Church people believe that they have been called into being for the sake and the salvation of the people among whom God has set them.”

Over the years, Christ Church has indeed continued to fulfil the vision of the previous leaders and members by providing worship for all ages Sunday by Sunday and a range of weekly community activities, including weekday coffee mornings with profits to Stonepillow, Tuesday Art Workshop, Wednesday Toddler & Carers Group, Thursday Christ Church Creatives Youth Club and a number of Bible study groups. See our website www.christchurchchichester.com

Other organisations using Christ Church include The Chichester Contact Centre – in collaboration with the courts and social services, a safe place is provided at Christ Church where an absent parent can meet their child/children, various music societies, The Chichester Orchestra, Girl Guides, monthly hot lunches sponsored by Cook in aid of Stonepillow, and lunches for Christian Aid during Lent provided by Christ Church members and friends from other Chichester Churches. Contact [email protected] for hiring of rooms.

Minister the Rev Helen Higgin-Botham said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have worked with the folks at Christ Church over the last two years. Their dedication and devotion to God’s work in Chichester and beyond has been matched by the welcome they show to all.

"Even though the last couple of years have been difficult due to the Covid pandemic, we continue to look to the future strong in faith and sure in the knowledge that God guides and accompanies us on the path ahead. Here’s to the next 40 years and beyond!”

To celebrate 40 years, the following special events are planned and all are welcome:

• Praise in the Park at Priory Park, Chichester, on September 11 at 10am – a joyful occasion for all ages.

• Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat open days for planning the musical later in the year. Chat to Maria, the youth club leader, and team on Thursday, September 15, at 7pm or Saturday, September 17, from 10am to noon, at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester.

• Displays of Past and Present at Christ Church from Tuesday, September 27, to Sunday, October 2 – enjoy the displays while trying the competitively-priced varieties of coffee.

• A barn dance and ploughman’s supper at Christ Church on Saturday, October 1, at 6pm. Tickets £10 adults, £1 children under 16. Music by Helen Floyd and her Band. Telephone 01243 774271 to book.

• Anniversary Service at Christ Church on Sunday, October 2, at 10.30am, with guest speaker the Rev David Hinchcliffe, chair of the south east district of the Methodist Church.