Scores of residents in Clarence Road put on their own Jubilee street party over the first weekend of June 2012.

Visitors and residents alike took in a Punch and Judy show, enjoyed taking part in the Zumba dance craze and tucked into food.

Marie Dove, one of the main organisers, said: “It was a great day bringing neighbours and community together with up to 300 attending.

Residents watching Punch and Judy show

“Despite the odd shower many residents came out to take part in the activities. There was a bouncy castle for the kids as well as a make a crown competition, face painting, street games and a Punch and Judy show.

“The Fusion Choir sang, The Land Girls performed and a live band played, finishing the day. There was a Zumba display which saw Councillor Andrew Cartwright join in and it was also attended by Kim Forward and MP Amber Rudd.

“Local residents and business contributed and people were encouraged to bring a plate of food for a bring and share lunch.”

Street Party Committee with Amber Rudd (Marie and Shane Dove, Amber Rudd, Ben and Andrea Randall-Smith, Catherine Harvey)

