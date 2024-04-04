Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes – has identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which includes the remains of a Roman settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This newspaper asked the project team if any photos could be shared of the fascinating findings.

Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig. Photo contributed

They responded: “This will be considered but the archaeology team must proceed with caution and care in the timing of releasing such material to the public as there is a real concern with potential unauthorised metal detecting of the site, outside of the work hours of these investigations.

"A structured programme of metal detecting is already in place for the project using authorised metal detectorists working closely with the archaeological team.

“There will be site management and controls in place to monitor activity and it is against the law to detect with the aim of locating and removing without permission, archaeological artefacts from land where permission from the landowner has not been granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If unauthorised metal detectorists are spotted on site outside of work hours, members of the public should report their presence to the police.”

As a result of the discovery, the University College of London's (UCL) Archaeology South-East team will be undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the site ‘over the course of the next three years’.