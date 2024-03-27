The discovery comes amid an archaeological dig to support the planning process for the Tangmere Strategic Development Location (SDL).

Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd is working with Chichester District Council and Tangmere Parish Council on the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities at Tangmere Village.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “The technical evaluations have identified areas of archaeological interest on the site, which includes the remains of a Roman settlement.

“As a result of this the University College of London's (UCL) Archaeology South-East team will be undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the site over the course of the next three years.”

The excavation will cover 14 hectares, with work commencing in April 2024 and running until late 2026.

"During this time, the archaeological team will initially access the site via Copse Farm, off Tangmere Road, and from September 2024 via the A285/A27 roundabout,” the developer announced.

"Two site compounds will be set up and signage will be displayed at all site entrances.

"To minimise any disruption, working hours will be confined to 8am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday and 8am to 3.30pm on Fridays. No work will be carried out on the weekends or on bank holidays.

“If you have any questions, you can contact the team via [email protected] or 0808 168 8296.”

The Tangmere SDL encompasses approximately 189 acres of land to the west of the village that has been allocated for development within the Chichester Local Plan (2014-2029) and the Tangmere Neighbourhood Plan for around 1,000 new homes.

The emerging Chichester Local Plan Review 2035 proposes to increase this to 1,300 homes. The ambition for the SDL is for the delivery of new homes and associated infrastructure including a school, open space and community facilities, planned as a well-integrated extension to Tangmere.

1 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

2 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

3 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

4 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed