We’re looking back to 2019 when students at Buckswood School put on their aprons and hats as they competed for flipping points’ in a pancake race. The children took part in the annual pancake race in teams to represent each of their boarding houses, competing for points awarded to their house.

The year before, in 2018, residents at Ashgrove Care Home, in Woodville Road, Bexhill, celebrated pancake day with a host of tasty treats. They were all able to chose their favourite toppings to go on their pancakes - of which there was quite a variety.

Have you read: Remembering when St Leonards was separated from Hastings by an impressive seafront archway

In St Leonards for the 2015 Pancake Day dozens of people took part in the fifth annual pancake Toss Off.

The competition took place in bright spring-like sunshine opposite Marine Court, St Leonards.

The event raised £200 for Hastings Pier Charity.

Tom Foley, from the St Leonard Pub, won the individual race for the third year in a row.

Have you read Ade Edmondson goes on seaside jaunt to Hastings area and visits Spike Milligan’s grave

Mason Rutherford and Orla O’Neill took the honour’s in the junior section which was introduced for the first time,

Helen Crichton Jenner organised the event. She said: “We had a bumper turnout of up to 70 people and the weather was very good.”

1. Charters Ancaster Pancake Race 2013 Pancake races Photo Sales

2. Mountfield and Whatlington School 2014 Pancake races Photo Sales

3. Ashgrove care home, Bexhill 2017 Pancake races Photo Sales

4. Pancake races at St Mary's 2015 Pancake races Photo Sales