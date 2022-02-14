Remembering when St Leonards was separated from Hastings by an impressive seafront archway

Here, local historian Steve Peak takes a look at its history.

He said: “In the early 1890s the local establishment decided they didn’t like it and announced they were going to demolish it. Many local people opposed the plan, however, so, to avoid any trouble, it was secretly demolished one January night in 1895.

“When James Burton began building St Leonards in 1828, the Archway was erected on Grand Parade, at its junction with Market Street. Over the top of the arch were the words ‘St Leonards East Boundary’. A room was inserted on its south side as the office of the St Leonards ‘beadle’ – police officer. This later became a shop.

St Leonards Archway before it was demolished SUS-220214-115235001

“By the 1850s it was clear that the two previously-separate towns of Hastings and St Leonards were merging, thereby generating more traffic along the seafront and through the Archway. But the roadway underneath it was narrow, only 17 feet wide, and by 1867 this was causing such traffic problems that James Burton’s son Decimus, the architect of St Leonards, suggested it should be demolished.

“This proposal was not taken up, but in 1890 Hastings Council decided to widen what it called the ‘Front Line’ (the seafront) between Hastings Pier and the Archway. By early 1894 this widening had highlighted just how obstructive the Archway was to passing traffic, so on 6 April that year the Council voted to buy the Archway from the Burton family for £1,500 (about £210,000 today) and demolish it.

But there was widespread opposition to the destruction of this popular historical landmark. Almost 500 people signed a petition against it, and a big public meeting was held on 27 April where speakers included councilors and magistrates. “Nonetheless, by a small majority the Council pushed ahead with scheme, buying the Archway on 25 June, and on 31 July authorising its demolition.

St Leonards as it is now without the arch SUS-220214-115246001

“But the Council realised that this demolition was so strongly resisted by so many people that it had to be done without any prior publicity. So with no warning, the Borough Engineer and twenty labourers knocked it down at high speed during the course of one night, Wednesday 23 January 1895.

“Today the only indication that the popular Archway ever existed is a commemorative stone plinth standing on the promenade opposite Market Street. But the inscription on it is now barely legible, as the memory of Archway is erased by the seaside weather.”