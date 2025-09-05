Eastbourne family business celebrates its 100 year anniversary

The Eastbourne Tyre Company is more than just a local garage — it’s a cornerstone of the Eastbourne community and a proud family-run business that has stood the test of time for nearly a century. From its humble beginnings in 1925, the company has grown and now has a modern, fully equipped centre with a loyal customer base spanning generations. Today, under the guidance of fourth-generation owner Matt Price, Eastbourne Tyre Company continues to build on a legacy of quality, trust, and exceptional customer service.

A Proud Heritage: From Retreads to Reputation

The story began in 1925 when Nelson Ashby founded the Eastbourne Tyre Company. At the time, the automobile industry in Great Britain was still in its infancy. In fact, just five years prior to the company’s founding, there were only around 187,000 cars on the road in the entire country. Many would have considered it a gamble to open a tyre-focused business during a time when car ownership was still rare. But Mr. Ashby had the foresight and entrepreneurial spirit to spot a growing trend — and he took the bold step to establish a service dedicated to tyres, vulcanised repairs, and re-treading.

Just four years later, the business moved to the premises that still serve as its headquarters today — a true testament to its deep roots in the local community.

Joining Nelson in the early days was his son-in-law, Charlie Price, who began working at the business at the age of just 15. Apart from time away during the war years, Charlie dedicated his entire working life to the tyre company. His dedication laid the groundwork for a multi-generational legacy.

Charlie’s son, Keith Price, followed in his father’s footsteps and committed 45 years of his life to the business. Now, the legacy continues under Keith’s son, Matt — the fourth-generation family owner — who leads the company with a blend of traditional values and forward-thinking innovation.

A Team That Feels Like Family

While the Price family has always been at the helm, they are supported by a dedicated team of over 20 employees — from front-of-house receptionists to tyre fitters and highly trained mechanics. Many of these team members have been with the company for years, contributing to the close-knit and supportive working environment that customers notice and appreciate.

The management team includes two managers who worked their way up through the ranks, bringing a combined 21 years of experience. A third manager oversees compliance, health and safety, and internal training. Notably, this manager is also a qualified lecturer and certified wellbeing practitioner — a rare asset for any small business. This allows Eastbourne Tyre Company to provide a structured, supportive workplace where staff receive both professional development and wellbeing support.

The company even has a dedicated training and wellbeing room on-site, where employees participate in regular appraisals, development meetings, and health and safety workshops. The company’s commitment to staff wellbeing is just one of many reasons it stands out from other local garages.

Investing in People and Service

Eastbourne Tyre Company believes that excellent service begins with excellent people. That’s why they continue to invest heavily in training and safety — both for new hires and long-term staff. The Director, Matt Price, plays a hands-on role in staff training, offering in-house courses on customer interaction and technical tyre expertise. With decades of family knowledge behind him, Matt ensures that the team is always operating at the highest standards — both technically and in the way they treat customers.

At Eastbourne Tyre Company, the customer always comes first. That guiding principle has ensured the company’s success across generations, as satisfied customers continue to return year after year. Whether it’s a quick tyre replacement or a full vehicle service, the team treats every job with care, professionalism, and attention to detail.

Beyond Tyres: A Full-Service Autocentre

Over the years, the company has expanded far beyond tyres. While tyre services remain at the heart of the business, Eastbourne Tyre Company has developed into a full-service autocentre, offering MOTs, servicing, and in-depth vehicle repairs. From brake checks to diagnostics, the company handles it all — always with the same high standard of care and professionalism that has defined them for nearly a century.

And yet, despite this growth, the business has remained true to its roots. The ethos is simple: provide the very best service possible, and the customers will keep coming back. It’s a formula that has worked for nearly 100 years — and it’s not changing any time soon.

A Legacy That Drives Forward

Today, as the Eastbourne Tyre Company celebrates its 100-year anniversary, it stands as a shining example of what a family-run business can achieve with vision, hard work, and a commitment to service. The values laid down by Nelson Ashby in 1925 — integrity, innovation, and care — are still the guiding principles of the business nearly a century later.

Under Matt Price’s leadership, the company is well-positioned to continue serving the community for generations to come — offering a combination of traditional values and modern expertise that few can match.