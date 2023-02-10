Eastbourne looking back: Buses in the town through the years

Here’s a look at some buses running in and around Eastbourne as far back as the 60s.
All photos from Michelle Rideout.
If you have any other photos of the town (people, events, places, buildings) for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]
1. 1972 - a Southdown bus leaving the bus station from Pevensey Road
2. 1981 - the Squirrel pub is in the background now the Metro bank the white building in the left is the HSBC bank
3. 1962 parked on Compton Street (photo from Michelle Rideout)
The bus is parked between the Winter Gardens and Devonshire Park Theatre on Compton Street in 1962, in traditional blue shows the fine lines of these splendid E Lancs 60 seat bodies
4. 1972 - travelling up Cornfield Road towards the memorial roundabout
