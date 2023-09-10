BREAKING
Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from the inaugural Soapbox Race in the town

Hundreds of residents came out to Eastbourne to enjoy the first Soapbox race in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST

Eastbourne residents took to the streets to watch the town’s first Seafront Soapbox Race in 2021.

Forty teams raced their homemade soapboxes round corners and over ramps between Dukes Drive and Helen Garden with the aim of taking home a cash prize.

The race returns this year, on Sunday, September 24, following two previous iterations of the event, at Dukes Drive will see teams take to the course in their specially made soapboxes to race against each other along the seafront to the finish line at Helen Gardens.

