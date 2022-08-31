Emsworth Food Festival 2006: Relaunch of Terror brings Emsworth's oyster history back to life

Harbour master John Davies gave a speech detailing Emsworth’s maritime history and the town’s oyster industry, which came to an abrupt decline in 1902 when the Dean of Winchester died from typhoid after eating a contaminated oyster from Emsworth. However, he painted a bright future for the Victorian boat, which had been bought by Chichester Harbour Conservancy. It was painstaking restored at Dolphin Quay boatyard thanks to a £1.2m grant from the National Lottery, which paid for a series of projects linked to The Terror including an apprenticeship. Visit oysterboatterror.org.uk for booking information.

The Dean of Winchester, the Very Rev James Atwell, was invited to the launch to bless the Terror before Jane Weeks from the South East England Heritage Lottery Fund poured champagne over the oyster boat. The relaunch coincided with the annual food festival, where Charlie Reading had a stall selling more than a thousand oysters to celebrating the Terror and Emsworth’s maritime heritage. Mr Reading said at the time: “The oysters are popular. You can eat them with fresh dips or with a touch of lemon juice.”

Also in the news:

1. Emsworth Food Festival 2006 Terror, Emsworth’s only surviving oyster boat, ready for launch Photo: Louise Adams C062370-18 Photo Sales

2. Emsworth Food Festival 2006 Mouth-watering oysters and a splash of Guinness Photo: Louise Adams C062370-9 Photo Sales

3. Emsworth Food Festival 2006 Grahame Dryden tempts his wife Muriel with a freshly caught oyster Photo: Louise Adams C062370-13 Photo Sales

4. Emsworth Food Festival 2006 Emsworth's Paul Starr quickly sold out of lobsters Photo: Louise Adams C062370-11 Photo Sales