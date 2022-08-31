Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emsworth Food Festival 2006: Relaunch of Terror brings Emsworth's oyster history back to life

History was brought back to life 16 years ago when Emsworth’s only surviving oyster boat was finally relaunched after painstaking restoration. Crowds flocked to the quay on Friday, September 8, 2006, for the official relaunch of The Terror in front of invited guests and they were rewarded with the sight of her sailing out of the harbour, accompanied by a minifleet of boats and canoes.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:03 pm

Harbour master John Davies gave a speech detailing Emsworth’s maritime history and the town’s oyster industry, which came to an abrupt decline in 1902 when the Dean of Winchester died from typhoid after eating a contaminated oyster from Emsworth. However, he painted a bright future for the Victorian boat, which had been bought by Chichester Harbour Conservancy. It was painstaking restored at Dolphin Quay boatyard thanks to a £1.2m grant from the National Lottery, which paid for a series of projects linked to The Terror including an apprenticeship. Visit oysterboatterror.org.uk for booking information.

The Dean of Winchester, the Very Rev James Atwell, was invited to the launch to bless the Terror before Jane Weeks from the South East England Heritage Lottery Fund poured champagne over the oyster boat. The relaunch coincided with the annual food festival, where Charlie Reading had a stall selling more than a thousand oysters to celebrating the Terror and Emsworth’s maritime heritage. Mr Reading said at the time: “The oysters are popular. You can eat them with fresh dips or with a touch of lemon juice.”

Also in the news:

Christ Church in Chichester – 40 years of worship and counting

How award-winning landscape artists The Smith Brothers of Chichester influenced the art world

What’s new at the Goodwood Revival this year?

1. Emsworth Food Festival 2006

Terror, Emsworth’s only surviving oyster boat, ready for launch

Photo: Louise Adams C062370-18

Photo Sales

2. Emsworth Food Festival 2006

Mouth-watering oysters and a splash of Guinness

Photo: Louise Adams C062370-9

Photo Sales

3. Emsworth Food Festival 2006

Grahame Dryden tempts his wife Muriel with a freshly caught oyster

Photo: Louise Adams C062370-13

Photo Sales

4. Emsworth Food Festival 2006

Emsworth's Paul Starr quickly sold out of lobsters

Photo: Louise Adams C062370-11

Photo Sales
EmsworthHistoryNational LotteryVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 4