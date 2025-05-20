Historic England encourages residents in Sussex and Surrey to explore their local histories as new Local Heritage Hub launches

Coinciding with this year's Local History Month, Historic England has launched a new Local Heritage Hub.

With nearly 400 locations, every county, city, district, and major town in England now has a dedicated digital page that uncovers its rich and layered history.

Offering a wide range of content, from fascinating aerial photographs showing towns and villages through time, to curated selections of listed buildings, videos, blogs, and podcasts, the Local Heritage Hub invites members of the public to discover their local area through a new lens.

With 71% of people wanting to see more recognition of heritage in their area and 58% agreeing that local heritage enhances their daily lives, this new platform reflects what people are looking for in their local areas.

East Sussex © Historic England Archive

It’s designed not only to inform, but also to also encourage people to see familiar places in unfamiliar ways.

The new service – which will continue to expand with new places, information, and sections added over time – will make local heritage and histories more relevant, relatable, and engaging to more people's everyday lives, inspiring conversations, unlocking memories, and sparking new interests.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England said: "Understanding and connecting with local heritage is an important part of building strong communities.

“With this new service, we hope people across England will be able to explore hidden histories, reconnect with their surroundings, and feel a sense of pride in their local area.

Guildford © Historic England Aerofilms Collection

“I’d encourage everyone to explore the new Local Heritage Hub and see what they might discover about a place that means something to them.”

Tom Foxall, regional director, London and the South East, Historic England said: “The sheer amount of important local history and heritage in London and the South East can often be hidden by its incredible volume.

“I’m delighted that Local Heritage Hub will shine a light on communities and hidden histories, from diving into London’s 32 boroughs and the City of London through to the wonderful rural communities of the south-east coast.

“Within every place there is something really remarkable that has changed and influenced the region we see today.

“I look forward to seeing what local heritage gems grab people’s attention, and how the Local Heritage Hub continues to grow and develop.”