Horsham nostalgia: Aerial pictures from the 1980s, remodelling the Carfax in the 1990s and pubs as they once were

Can you spot a familiar landmark or two in these aerial photographs of central Horsham?

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:38 pm

These photos, dating from the 1980s and 1990s, are from the County Times archives, taken by our photographers to illustrate our news stories of the time.

Looking back, they help show how the town has changed over the years.

1.

An updated aerial picture showing the centre of Horsham

Photo: WSCT

2.

The Michell Arms in Horsham pictured in July 1989

Photo: WSCT

3.

Building work in the centre of Horsham

Photo: WSCT

4.

Albion Way in Horsham, November 1984

Photo: WSCT

