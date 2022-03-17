Horsham nostalgia: Aerial pictures from the 1980s, remodelling the Carfax in the 1990s and pubs as they once were

These photos, dating from the 1980s and 1990s, are from the County Times archives, taken by our photographers to illustrate our news stories of the time.
Looking back, they help show how the town has changed over the years.
If you enjoyed these you may also like:
When Swan Walk's roof and mosaic were new, Sainbury's under construction and changing times for our roads
Pictures from the 1980s show the station roundabout, Tanbridge Lower School, Scouts on parade and protest against closure of the Capitol Theatre
Do you remember the open air swimming pool or when the town centre looked like this in the 1970s and 1980s?
Page 1 of 4