Horsham Nostalgia: Southwater carnival of July 1990

Southwater was ‘invaded’ by hundreds of cartoon characters when the school’s PTA held its annual carnival in July 1990.

By Megan O’Neill
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:09 pm

Streets in the village were jam-packed with floats and costumes representing well-loved personalities from the world of animation.

The theme of the 1990 event was cartoon characters.

In addition to dozens of Disneyworld characters and almost the entire Jungle Book cast, Popeye, the Flintstones, characters from the Beano and many other favourites were among the parade that worked its way from Cripplegate Lane to the school grounds.

Southwater carnival and fete. July 1990. ACE racing driver Jonathan Palmer

Denise Batchelor – one of the few Snow Whites in the procession – said members of the village centre worked solidly for four days to build the float.

Southwater Village Playgroup’s representation of 101 Dalmatians – well, around 30 of them – won first prize.

Before the baton twirling, country dancing, gymnastics and karate kid displays got underway, the fete was officially opened by racing driver Jonathan Palmer, who lived in Slinfold.

Southwater’s Royal Family presented him with a bottle of prize 1981 Chateau Palmer red wine.

Southwater carnival and fete. July 1990 Winners of fancy dress comp. Sophie Bearman and Jenny Stainton

Photos from old editions of the County Times, held at West Sussex Record Office.

Southwater carnival and fete. July 1990. Cartoon guests
Southwater carnival and fete. July 1990. Southwater Royal Family. Daniel Essex and Lucy Cooper
