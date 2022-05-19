Wiz, Livestock & Events Executive for the South of England Agricultural Society, met the Queen with her daughter - who presented Her Majesty with flowers.

Her Majesty The Queen is the Patron of the South of England Agricultural Society and had previously attended the South of England Show in 1984 and 1974.

“In 2002, I had the great honour of welcoming our Society’s Patron Her Majesty The Queen with her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, to the South of England Show as part of the Golden Jubilee Tour,” she said. “They arrived at the main arena in a horse drawn laundau flanked by members of the King’s Troop. The weather was rather drizzly but that didn’t stop the crowds around the arena all waving their Union Jack flags.

Wiz Crockford, Livestock & Events Executive for the South of England Agricultural Society was at the South of England Show in 2002 when the Queen visited.

“The Society staff were lined up in the arena to meet the Queen and the Duke, and my daughter Kirsty Cuff who was seven at the time, had the great honour of presenting the Queen with a posy of cream and yellow roses and lilies. Kirsty had a lovely bright pink dress and new shoes for the occasion but with the drizzle we quickly swapped to pink wellies! The Queen was her usual practical self with a clear umbrella, mac and boots to cope with the drizzle.

“The Queen was so smiley when she met Kirsty. Kirsty had had been practising her curtsy for weeks at home with a bunch of flowers from our garden.

“The Queen asked me about all the livestock and equestrian entries we had and how the foot and mouth outbreak had impacted on the farming community as the show had not been held in 2001 due to the foot and mouth outbreak.