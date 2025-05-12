Just A Minute: VE Day 80, Lest we forget the nation's call to prayer

May 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the end of the Second World War. Many made great sacrifices for us and we are thankful for the freedom they brought us into. There was so much loss during WWII but there was still acknowledgment of God being present and involved, even in that difficult time. King George VI issued several calls to prayer for our nation, particularly in times of crisis.

One notable call came during the Battle of Dunkirk in May 1940, when the British Army was trapped in France and facing potential annihilation. The King urged the nation to turn to God in repentance and plead for divine intervention.

So widespread and so deep was faith in God at that time that literally millions of people throughout the nation flocked into churches to pray. The special service held in London’s Westminster Abbey was so inundated that a famous photograph captured the queue a quarter of a mile long. People knew God was real and they knew He could be petitioned through heartfelt prayer. The same day an urgent request went out for boats of all sizes and shapes to cross the English Channel to rescue the besieged army, a call answered by around 800 vessels.

Yet even before the praying began, curious events were happening. In a decision that infuriated his generals and still baffles historians, Hitler ordered his army to halt. Had they continued to fight, the destruction of the allied forces would have been inevitable and the war would have taken a different, darker and more terrible path. Yet for three days the German tanks and soldiers stood idle while the evacuation unfolded. Not only so, bad weather on the Tuesday grounded the Luftwaffe, allowing allied soldiers to march unhindered to the beaches. In contrast, on Wednesday the sea was amazingly calm, making the perilous evacuation less hazardous.

The evacuation of Dunkirk

By the time the German army was finally ordered to renew its attack, over 338,000 troops had been snatched from the beaches, including 140,000 French, Belgian, Dutch and Polish soldiers. Many of them were to return four years later to liberate Europe.

You could argue it was all a coincidence, but we think not and it certainly wasn’t called that at the time. Sunday 9th June was declared a National Day of Thanksgiving and, encouraged by Winston Churchill himself, the phrase, ‘The miracle of Dunkirk’ began to circulate.

In June 1944, (D-Day), King George VI made a speech calling on the nation to prayer and dedication as the allied forces launched the invasion of Normandy. He emphasized the importance of prayer and dedication in facing the challenges of the war.

When the war in Europe ended in May 1945 with the surrender of Germany, Field Marshal Montgomery, Commander in Chief of the 21st Army Group, sent a personal message to all the troops under his command:

Queues outside Westminster Abbey, National Day of Prayer May 1940

“On this day of victory in Europe I feel I would like to speak to all who have served and fought with me during the last few years….We all have a feeling of great joy and thankfulness that we have been preserved to see this day. We must remember to give praise and thankfulness where it is due. ‘This is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in our eyes’.” (Psalm 118:23)

(Acknowledgement to Canon J John & Jesus Loves Bexhill)

We have a God who loves each one of us so much that he sent his only Son, Jesus Christ, to give his life to bring us into freedom. He is a God who listens when we draw near to him and pray from our hearts. If you would like to know more, please email:- [email protected]