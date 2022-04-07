Six 18th or 19th-century brick tombs were uncovered, two examples of what may be medieval lime pits for making the lime mortar for the church, and dozens of tiles from the medieval period, and a burial pit, which awaited further excavation by English Heritage.

This was in addition to a large number of human bones and pieces of pottery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Site super-visor Andy Bradshaw, from Chris Butler Archaeological Services, said: “We have been surprised as to how much has come out of it, pretty much every day has brought something new. We have uncovered a lot of information about the church.”

Archaeological dig at old St Helen's church, Hastings. 17/4/12 ENGSUS00120120417150352

For example, the team already knew of the existence of the tomb of General Murray, the first British governor of Canada, however the other five were unexpected, as were the number of different layers of the site.

So many people responded to the Sussex Heritage Trust’s call for volunteers for the dig, that unfortunately a number had to be turned away. Andy said: “The volunteers have been fantastic. They have really enjoyed it. I’ve had people come up to me asking when the next dig is, and could they be put on the waiting list.”

Abandoned in 1869 the Church was transferred into the hands of the Sussex Heritage Trust in 1991.

The community dig was part of a major conservation project on the Grade II listed building, made possible by a £400,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Medieval tile excavated at Old St Helen's Church communnity dig. Photo by Alan Harding ENGSUS00120120420161736

The oldest building in the town, aside from the castle, the earliest parts date back to the 11th century, and together with its surrounding churchyard the site is considered to be locally and nationally significant with regard to Saxon and early Norman archaeological remains.

Volunteers had been meticulously cleaning and cataloguing all of the finds, and Alan Harding, a member of Ore and St Leonards Camera Club, took on the role of photographer.

He said: “I’m just interested in everything. Mine is a unique viewpoint. Usually on archaeological digs you take photos when cataloguing finds, but don’t get an overview.

“It is good to have a record especially with all the hard work the volunteers are putting in.”

Archaeological dig at old St Helen's church, Hastings.

In May the repairwork was due to begin, which involved some extensive stonemasonry. The plan was for a spiral staircase to be installed inside the tower so that on special occasions members of the public can enjoy the view from the top.

The overall aim was to preserve the site, which was then on the English Heritage “At Risk” register, and improve access to encourage more visitors.

SEE ALSO: John Banks was a remarkable Hastinger who wrote the book on smuggling

Have you read....: New lease of life for Hastings pub that was once railwayman’s favourite

Community archaeological dig at old st helen's church. Photo by Alan Harding ENGSUS00120120420161751