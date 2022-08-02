Ted was a much-loved character in Southwick who wrote Bygones articles for the Shoreham Herald – and some of these have been turned into books by the Southwick Society, which runs the 15th Century Manor Cottage, in Southwick Street.
A window cleaner by trade for decades, Ted was well known and knew many, many people in the town. He was born in The Grange, Grange Road, an historic Regency period house, demolished 60 years ago.
Ted was fascinated by the history of the house and that of Southwick and its people. He spent his life talking to local people and collecting an amazing archive of local pictures.
He also researched Southwick's history in the historical documents held at the West Sussex Records Office.
Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: “Ted was always happy to share his knowledge and his collection of pictures.
"He was a member of the Southwick Society and often spoke about local history at meetings. For several years, he wrote numerous articles, which were published in the Shoreham Herald, bringing Southwick's history to a wide audience.
"The new exhibition draws upon pictures, artefacts, videos and documents he donated to the Southwick Society and celebrates his legacy to Southwick's history.”
The exhibition will be open on Saturdays until August 27, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Admission is free but donations towards the cost of upkeep are welcomed.