Ted Heasman in Manor Cottage Heritage Centre with Southwick Society chairman Mary Candy

Ted was a much-loved character in Southwick who wrote Bygones articles for the Shoreham Herald – and some of these have been turned into books by the Southwick Society, which runs the 15th Century Manor Cottage, in Southwick Street.

A window cleaner by trade for decades, Ted was well known and knew many, many people in the town. He was born in The Grange, Grange Road, an historic Regency period house, demolished 60 years ago.

Ted was fascinated by the history of the house and that of Southwick and its people. He spent his life talking to local people and collecting an amazing archive of local pictures.

Ted Heasman on his first day of work as a window cleaner, at the age of 14

He also researched Southwick's history in the historical documents held at the West Sussex Records Office.

Southwick Green School infants in 1929, with Ted second right in the front row

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: “Ted was always happy to share his knowledge and his collection of pictures.

"He was a member of the Southwick Society and often spoke about local history at meetings. For several years, he wrote numerous articles, which were published in the Shoreham Herald, bringing Southwick's history to a wide audience.

"The new exhibition draws upon pictures, artefacts, videos and documents he donated to the Southwick Society and celebrates his legacy to Southwick's history.”