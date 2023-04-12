The museum will be open from 11.00am to 4.00pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until October 28, 2023.

Newhaven Historical Society own and manage the Newhaven Museum at Paradise Park in Newhaven, East Sussex – within easy reach of Brighton and Eastbourne. The museum houses a diverse collection of photographs and artefacts relating to local heritage and the maritime history of Newhaven and the surrounding area.

The volunteers who run the museum have been busy getting everything ready for visitors, and are eager to encourage people to come along and learn about Newhaven’s thriving history.

An annual programme of interesting talks and events take place at the Hillcrest Centre, Hillcrest Road, Newhaven, BN9 9EA. These are frequently of interest to anyone researching family history and the life and times of their family in Newhaven and East Sussex.

Newhaven Museum re-opened for the new season.

This years programme consists of: Brighton Tramways with Ian Gledhill on Tuesday, June 6. The Tidemills Project with Luke Barber on Tuesday, October 3. Denton & Mount Pleasant - past life and times with Ian Everest on Tuesday, December 5.

Newhaven Historical Society started in 1969 by founder Members Peter Bailey, George Jakens, Tony Payne, and Ron Britchfield, with the first meetings held at the Ferry Boat.

The Newhaven Museum opened in 1971 opposite the Hope Inn at a small cabin, with a 5 pence admission fee. This site closed in 1973 and the museum moved to the West Beach foreshore until 1995, and the museum then moved to Tates Paradise Park.

Newhaven Museum Tates Paradise Park - 1995.

The object of the Newhaven Historical Society and Museum is to educate the public in the history of Newhaven and the surrounding area. The society has a membership of over 120 people, who take an interest in the history of the area.

The governing body comprises of six trustees who involve people and plan their work, such as the production of the quarterly journal The Newhaven Times, arranging meetings with guest speakers, maintaining archive materials, operating the museum, responding to requests for assistance with family and local history enquiries, and providing photographic exhibitions at local events.

Further details of where we are can be found on the Newhaven Historical Society website.

