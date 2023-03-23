Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex craft beer festival to return ‘bigger and better’

A craft beer festival in East Sussex is returning ‘bigger and better’ this year, according to the council.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT

Brewhaven Sussex Craft Beer Festival will be held by Newhaven Fort on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

A spokesperson from Lewes District Council said: “Tickets are selling fast for the popular event that celebrates the fantastic and diverse selection of craft beers being made locally.

“Organisers Newhaven Festival and Visit Lewes have invited 16 of the area’s best craft breweries to showcase their products and sell direct to festival-goers, along with delicious treats from top local food producers and a wine and Sussex spirits bar for non-beer drinkers.”

    In response to high demand for evening tickets, a Friday night session has been added along with a Saturday afternoon and a further Saturday evening session, according to the council.

    Leader of Lewes District Council and Newhaven Councillor James MacCleary said: “The festival was a huge hit in 2022 and this year’s Brewhaven promises to be even better with more outstanding local beers and food to enjoy in the iconic setting of Newhaven Fort.

    “It’s a great outing for people of all ages with a family-friendly vibe for the afternoon session and more of a party feel for over 18s in the evening including fantastic live music.

    “Coming along is the perfect way to sample and support our wonderful array of local brewers, and with lots of tickets already snapped up book quickly to secure your festival place.”

    The daytime session, from 1pm-5pm on Saturday, will be a laid back, family-friendly event with the fort’s playground open and free craft activities being run to keep younger visitors entertained. The cafe will be serving soft drinks, ice cream, snacks and sandwiches, while brewers offer their products under the cover of the Second World War Romney Hut.

    At the over-18s-only Saturday night session, which runs from 6pm-10pm, there will be more craft beer, food, music and DJs.

    For more information or to buy tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/brewhaven-2023-1886489.

    Tickets have also gone on sale for the Beer and Cider by the Sea festival – which will be held on Eastbourne seafront.

    Lewes District CouncilTicketsNewhaven