Nostalgia - When The Queen visited Canine Partners in Heyshott in 2017

The Queen paid a visit to see the work the amazing dogs can do, as well as unveil a special plaque to commemorate a total of 750 partnerships between human and canine partner since the charity was founded in 1990.

The Queen had the opportunity to meet dogs at all stages of their training to assist a person with disabilities as well as see some of them in action with a demonstration including how they can help to unload the washing machine and pick up dropped items.