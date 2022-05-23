The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Ruth Narracott holding Flint. Pic Steve Robards SR1728725
Nostalgia - When The Queen visited Canine Partners in Heyshott in 2017

The amazing assistance dogs at Canine Partners were given the royal seal of approval in 2017 when the Queen paid the Heyshott centre a visit.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 2:51 pm

The Queen paid a visit to see the work the amazing dogs can do, as well as unveil a special plaque to commemorate a total of 750 partnerships between human and canine partner since the charity was founded in 1990.

The Queen had the opportunity to meet dogs at all stages of their training to assist a person with disabilities as well as see some of them in action with a demonstration including how they can help to unload the washing machine and pick up dropped items.

Earlier that days she has also paid a visit to Chichester Festival Theatre.

Nostalgia - when The Queen visited Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017

1. The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728972

2. The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst she was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Yarna, seen here with Alison Bailey. Pic Steve Robards SR1728940

3. The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728915

4. The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728810

