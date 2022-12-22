PICTURES: Eastbourne Silver Band Christmas performances through the years

Here’s a selection of photos of the Eastbourne Silver Band performing at Christmas since 2003.

Almost from its formation in 1950, the Eastbourne Silver Band have had a tradition of presenting a free concert of Christmas music at the Eastbourne Bandstand each Christmas morning.

In 2020 due to Covid and the need for bandstand renovations this couldn’t go ahead. Last Christmas the band performed on the Wish Tower Slope instead which is where they will perform this Christmas morning, weather permitting.

All photos sent in by Keith Marshall.

