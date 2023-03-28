Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
19 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores
Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores
Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores

PICTURES: Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of our lost department stores

The lost department stores of Eastbourne are being remembered at an exhibition.

By India Wentworth
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:13 BST

Eastbourne Society has created an exhibition on the first floor of the Heritage Centre, in Carlisle Road, with a focus on four department stores that used to trade in the town - Dale & Kerley, Plummer Roddis, Beales, and Bobby’s.

The exhibition is called ‘Are You Being Served?’ and was formally opened by Mayor Pat Rodohan on March 24.

Eastbourne Society trustee Nicholas Howell said: “When Debenhams was closing in 2019, they kindly gave us lots of fixtures and fittings from the original Bobby’s, so it gave us the idea of creating a virtual department store experience.”

The exhibition features mannequins dressed in vintage clothes and accessories, pieces of furniture and a large collection of original photographs, including images of the grand restaurants with orchestras playing as elegantly dressed diners sipped tea.

Many of those attending the opening had fond memories of the stores and the society hopes that a visit to the exhibition will trigger more memories of shopping in our department stores, now sadly something of the past.

Visitors are also encouraged to write about or record their memories. There is also a souvenir catalogue packed full of more stunning images and quotes from people who shopped and worked in the stores.

The exhibition is open on Saturdays 10am-4pm. From Easter Sunday (April 9) to October 29, it is also open on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 2pm-5pm. Entry fee £1-£6 (valid for 28 days).

Eastbourne Society was instrumental in saving the façade of the TJ Hughes building

Eastbourne Society

Eastbourne’s closed shops: 19 pictures of high street memories over the last eight years

-

1. Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

-

2. Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

-

3. Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

-

4. Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DebenhamsPat Rodohan