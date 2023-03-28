PICTURES: Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of our lost department stores

The lost department stores of Eastbourne are being remembered at an exhibition.

Eastbourne Society has created an exhibition on the first floor of the Heritage Centre, in Carlisle Road, with a focus on four department stores that used to trade in the town - Dale & Kerley, Plummer Roddis, Beales, and Bobby’s.

The exhibition is called ‘Are You Being Served?’ and was formally opened by Mayor Pat Rodohan on March 24.

Eastbourne Society trustee Nicholas Howell said: “When Debenhams was closing in 2019, they kindly gave us lots of fixtures and fittings from the original Bobby’s, so it gave us the idea of creating a virtual department store experience.”

The exhibition features mannequins dressed in vintage clothes and accessories, pieces of furniture and a large collection of original photographs, including images of the grand restaurants with orchestras playing as elegantly dressed diners sipped tea.

Many of those attending the opening had fond memories of the stores and the society hopes that a visit to the exhibition will trigger more memories of shopping in our department stores, now sadly something of the past.

Visitors are also encouraged to write about or record their memories. There is also a souvenir catalogue packed full of more stunning images and quotes from people who shopped and worked in the stores.

The exhibition is open on Saturdays 10am-4pm. From Easter Sunday (April 9) to October 29, it is also open on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 2pm-5pm. Entry fee £1-£6 (valid for 28 days).

1 . Eastbourne Society celebrate the golden age of the town’s lost department stores - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

