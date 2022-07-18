Eastbourne group welcomes ‘stunning’ TJ Hughes plan

Eastbourne Society said it has also celebrated ‘the power of the town’s community voice’.

A spokesperson from the group added: “The society’s campaign to save the TJ Hughes building began in November 2021 when our strongly worded criticism of the proposed demolition of this iconic Eastbourne landmark to replace it with a brutalist block was published in the Herald.

"This prompted the developers Capreon/the Rachel Charitable Trust to get in touch with the society. There followed several meetings via Zoom and a site visit in March 2022.

How TJ Hughes could look. Photo from Rachel Charitable Trust.

"Throughout all this the society’s trustees worked unceasingly to persuade the developers to think again and produce a revised plan in which the beautiful and much-loved façade could be retained.”

The group also launched a petition which gained almost 4,000 signatures.

Chair Chris Leach said: “The fact that the developers listened to us and have now produced this stunning new design retaining the façade, which has been praised by the council’s conservation area advisory group, marks a high point for the society.

“We are delighted to accept the invitation from the management of The Beacon to have a presence at Gather, their new community space. We will be there on the last Friday of every month from 9am to 5pm starting on Friday, July 25. This will give us a brilliant opportunity to spread the word about our work.

“Having seen just what can be achieved, we want to build on our success and do more to protect and enhance our beautiful town.

"If you feel the same, please come and see us and talk about ways in which you can get involved. Everyone will be warmly welcomed.”

A spokesperson from the Rachel Charitable Trust, which owns the old TJ Hughes building, said: “We have listened and taken on board the community’s views and we are proud of the revised scheme.