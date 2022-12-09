Edit Account-Sign Out
Scenes of Sussex in the snow over the centuries

From record snowfall in Lewes in February 1881 to a light dusting that lasted less than 24 hours, Sussex has seen a fair bit of the white stuff over the centuries.

By Elaine Hammond
12 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 4:24pm

And almost as soon as the first flakes fall, the cameras come out as people love to capture those picturesque scenes. There is nothing like that crunch as you walk through the snow, nor turning back to snap a photo of that perfect footprint. South Downs Schools Living History Project has many more old Sussex photographs at www.southdownsgenerations.org.uk

1. Sussex in the Snow

Jasper Batch and Mello Batch having fun in the snow at Bramber Castle in January 2007

Photo: Steve Cobb

2. Sussex in the Snow

Lewes in deep snow in February 1881

Photo: Sussex Archaeological Society

3. Sussex in the Snow

Zara Kirkpatrick and Amby Kirkpatrick with their snowman at Bramber Castle in January 2007

Photo: Steve Cobb

4. Sussex in the Snow

Stedham Primary School pupils Fred, Tarya and Freddie have fun making a snowman in break time

Photo: Kate Shemilt

SussexLewes