Seven more photographs of Mid Sussex school reception classes from 2010

It’s been 12 years since the youngsters here were photographed and we’ve had a look through our archives to share this third set of pictures with you.

These pupils are now looking forward to their next steps in learning after receiving their GCSE results in August.

The Mid Sussex Times wishes them all the best for the future.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these images?

1. Birchwood Grove Community Primary School New reception pupils at Birchwood Grove Community Primary School in Burgess Hill in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Birchwood Grove Community Primary School New reception pupils at Birchwood Grove Community Primary School in Burgess Hill in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Bolnore Village Primary School New reception pupils at Bolnore Village Primary School, Haywards Heath, in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Bolnore Village Primary School New reception pupils at Bolnore Village Primary School, Haywards Heath, in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales