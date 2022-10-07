Edit Account-Sign Out
Seven more photographs of Mid Sussex school reception classes from 2010

These pupils have come a long way since their first days at school in the Mid Sussex district.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:44 pm

It’s been 12 years since the youngsters here were photographed and we’ve had a look through our archives to share this third set of pictures with you.

These pupils are now looking forward to their next steps in learning after receiving their GCSE results in August.

The Mid Sussex Times wishes them all the best for the future.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these images?

1. Birchwood Grove Community Primary School

New reception pupils at Birchwood Grove Community Primary School in Burgess Hill in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

2. Birchwood Grove Community Primary School

New reception pupils at Birchwood Grove Community Primary School in Burgess Hill in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

3. Bolnore Village Primary School

New reception pupils at Bolnore Village Primary School, Haywards Heath, in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Bolnore Village Primary School

New reception pupils at Bolnore Village Primary School, Haywards Heath, in 2010

Photo: Steve Robards

