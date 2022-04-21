Opened by the Duchess of Kent on April 24, 1987, in the years that followed, the hospice had served 12,500 people from all across Hastings and Rother, and the range of services had expanded enormously.

Celia Pyke-Lees, chief executive, said at the time: “The important thing is having time to talk about what people want, and helping people find their own way through and what is right for them.

“I think people don’t always understand the range of what we do, and think that St Michael’s Hospice is only somewhere you come to die.”

The Duchess of Kent officially opening St Michael's Hospice on 24th April 1987

The staff and volunteers took pride in the fact the atmosphere is less like a hospital, than it is a home.

in 2012 the services offered included 30 in-patient beds, a Day Therapy Centre, Hospice at Home service, night-sitting service, and bereavement and social support, and chaplaincy services for those of all faiths and beliefs.

Support was not only given to those with life-limiting illnesses, but also to their families and friends.

An example of this was the night-sitting service which provided free overnight care at home, to allow families and carers the opportunity of a good night’s sleep, with the knowledge that somebody was on hand if needed.

St Micheal's Hospice 25th anniversary in 2012 SUS-220421-080638009

When it first opened, the hospice had a fundraising target of £1.25 million to cover costs for the first five years, but by 2012 it needed to raise £3 million every year.

Much support came from the community, with funds raised through challenges such as the Hastings Half- Marathon, community events, and the Open Gardens programme, while the weekly hospice lottery had raised more than £3 million since it was set up in 1997.

There were 850 volunteers supporting the work of the hospice in all departments, divided between those working in-house, and those working in the 11 charity shops in the area.

They saved the hospice a staggering £824,000 a year.

St Micheal's Hospice 25th anniversary in 2012 SUS-220421-080627009

Andrea Garrick, who was the voluntary services manager for the hospice at the time, said: “They are absolutely vital, they are the life blood. Their sense of commitment is huge.”

During its silver jubilee year, the hospice planned a number of special events, both to raise awareness of its work, and to recognise those who have contributed over the years.

