It was in a rural West Sussex village church that Timothy West and Prunella Scales finally had the 'wedding' they wanted, renewing their vows to mark their 40th wedding anniversary.

The actors went on to enjoy 61 years of marriage, before Timothy died on November 12, at the age of 90, leaving behind his beloved wife, who he had supported with her vascular dementia for more than 20 years.

They were married at Chelsea Registry Office on October 26, 1963, and although their love lasted a lifetime, they always regretted not being able to get married in a church.

It was late in 2003 when Pru brought this up again, as Timothy West wrote in his biography Pru & Me: A Love Story. "Well, why don't we have a blessing in a church?" she said. "Not the whole ceremony, of course – just the vows."

Timothy West and Prunella Scales taking a look around the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

Timothy reveals in the book that he immediately knew Pru's suggestion had not been plucked out of thin air, and that she had probably been considering it for some time.

They were staying with Canon John Hester, chaplain to Chichester Festival Theatre and a friend of the couple since the 1960s, at the time and decided to ask him to officiate.

Canon John was Precentor at Chichester Cathedral, having been appointed in 1985. He was enthusiastic about the proposal and as well as offering to take the ceremony himself, he suggested his local village church, St Andrew's in Oving, where they could keep things 'low-key'.

In the book, Timothy explained their financial situation at the time of their wedding meant his suit 'had seen much better days', so they made up for it 'by purchasing something especially for the occasion'.

St Andrew's Church in Oving, where Timothy West and Prunella Scales renewed their wedding vows

Pru wore a white trouser suit with a long coat and Timothy's daughter Juliet did her hair and make-up. Timothy said 'when they joined me in the dining room at home in Wandsworth, prior to us leaving for Chichester, Pru looked, as she always does when she dresses up for a special occasion, effortlessly stylish and incredibly beautiful'.

It wasn't missing out on the white dress that Pru regretted, it was the service she wanted, the Solemnization of Marriage. She had always been a robust defender of the 1662 Book of Common Prayer and this is what they turned to while preparing for the service.

There was only a handful of people, including their sons Sam and Joe, to hear them promise to cherish, help and comfort each other. This was about the service, about Tim and Pru, who had already experienced so much together and already knew how much they meant to each other.

The couple were always well received in Chichester and gave many memorable performances at the festival theatre, including Behind Our Scenes at the Minerva Theatre in 1993.

Chichester Festival Theatre as it was in June 2005

This anthology of the rich life of the theatre, written and performed by Prunella and Timothy, was described by him as 'the sort of thing we trot out on the odd Sunday when someone wants it for a festival or a charity performance'.

The performance coincided with Prunella's appearance in The Matchmaker at Chichester Festival Theatre. It was a welcome return that came 25 years after her previous play there - one that had huge significance for her.

Speaking to the Observer in 1993, Prunella recalled the 1968 show The Unknown Soldier and His Wife and explained why it was one she would never forget.

"I felt sick at the photo-call because I had just got pregnant with Joe. And the season before, when I was in The Beaux' Stratagem, Sam was 20 months.''

The couple had spent the summer in Chichester in 1974, when Timothy was in A Month in the Country, but it was not until nearly 20 years later that Prunella was lured back to the festival theatre stage, by the role of Dolly Levi in The Matchmaker.

She had appeared in Thornton Wilder's play, on which the musical Hello Dolly is based, in London and on Broadway from 1954 to 1955.

Prunella said: "I had quite a small part in that production but it was a wonderful company and I learned an enormous amount from watching people like Alec McCowen.

"I was quite intrigued by the idea of going back to the play and of playing Mrs Levi. The Matchmaker is beautifully written. It's just as entertaining as the musical but there's a great deal more to the play than there is in the musical."