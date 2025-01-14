Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vivid memories of the Southdown bus garage in Littlehampton were brought back when enthusiast Paul Landymore shared photographs from his collection with the Littlehampton Gazette.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many readers spoke of their great memories when a link to the article was posted on Facebook.

Nick Wile said: "Now that brings back memories. I can see past it, the shops and walking up to the Arcade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Carol Marsh said: "Remember it well, and sitting in the waiting room when it was freezing outside. Good times."

Littlehampton Bus Garage in June 1970

Other readers spoke of happy days, bacon butties in the staff canteen and great memories.

For Robin Allaston, it brought back the sounds and smells of the bus garage, and the time he spent there with his father.

Robin said: "The inspector’s office was on the right as you entered, with a staircase beyond that lead up to a canteen. That was where my father met his future wife. He was a driver and she worked in the canteen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the left, as you entered the garage, was a staff cloakroom and above that was a billiard room with a full-size table. Again, this was accessed by an external staircase.

"I used to attend Chichester High School for Boys in the late 1960s and early 1970s and left my bicycle at the back of the garage – with the Inspector’s permission – whilst commuting to and from Chichester by train. The diesel exhausts kept my bicycle rust free and well lubricated!

"If my father had a break whilst on shift, I sometimes joined him in the canteen for a glass of Pepsi Cola ... and a chat."

Happy days!