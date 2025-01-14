Vivid memories of the Southdown bus garage in Littlehampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Many readers spoke of their great memories when a link to the article was posted on Facebook.
Nick Wile said: "Now that brings back memories. I can see past it, the shops and walking up to the Arcade."
Brian Carol Marsh said: "Remember it well, and sitting in the waiting room when it was freezing outside. Good times."
Other readers spoke of happy days, bacon butties in the staff canteen and great memories.
For Robin Allaston, it brought back the sounds and smells of the bus garage, and the time he spent there with his father.
Robin said: "The inspector’s office was on the right as you entered, with a staircase beyond that lead up to a canteen. That was where my father met his future wife. He was a driver and she worked in the canteen.
"On the left, as you entered the garage, was a staff cloakroom and above that was a billiard room with a full-size table. Again, this was accessed by an external staircase.
"I used to attend Chichester High School for Boys in the late 1960s and early 1970s and left my bicycle at the back of the garage – with the Inspector’s permission – whilst commuting to and from Chichester by train. The diesel exhausts kept my bicycle rust free and well lubricated!
"If my father had a break whilst on shift, I sometimes joined him in the canteen for a glass of Pepsi Cola ... and a chat."
Happy days!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.