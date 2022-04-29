After ascending the throne, her first visit to Crawley as Queen came on June 9 1958, when she officially opened the revamped and extended Gatwick Airport. She then headed into Crawley where she planted a tree as she opened the newly completed Queens Square.

It was 11 years before the Queen returned to Crawley. On December 17 1969, she officially opened Holy Trinity School – although lessons had been running there since 1967 – and visited the town hall.

Her last visit was on November 3 2006 when Queens Square was packed with cheering well-wishers as she met local dignitaries, including Mayor Sally Blake before heading off to Thomas Bennett Community College.

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Monarch also visited County Mall.

Here are a few of the pictures photographer Jon Rigby captured on the day - can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

