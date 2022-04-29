The Queen receives flowers from a young well wisher
The Queen receives flowers from a young well wisher

Were you there when the Queen visited Crawley in 2006? 40 pictures of Her Majesty's visit to Thomas Bennett School, Queen's Square and County Mall

The Queen paid Crawley a special visit in November 2006, and the crowds turned out in full force to welcome Her Majesty to our town.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 29th April 2022, 10:08 am

After ascending the throne, her first visit to Crawley as Queen came on June 9 1958, when she officially opened the revamped and extended Gatwick Airport. She then headed into Crawley where she planted a tree as she opened the newly completed Queens Square.

It was 11 years before the Queen returned to Crawley. On December 17 1969, she officially opened Holy Trinity School – although lessons had been running there since 1967 – and visited the town hall.

Her last visit was on November 3 2006 when Queens Square was packed with cheering well-wishers as she met local dignitaries, including Mayor Sally Blake before heading off to Thomas Bennett Community College.

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Monarch also visited County Mall.

Here are a few of the pictures photographer Jon Rigby captured on the day - can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

This is when the Queen has visit Crawley

Crawley student ‘almost cried’ after receiving letter from The Queen

1. The Queen visits Crawley in 2006

The Queen and Prince Phillip

Photo: Jon Rigby

Photo Sales

2. The Queen visits Crawley in 2006

The Queen and Mayor Sally Blake

Photo: Jon Rigby

Photo Sales

3. The Queen visits Crawley in 2006

Queens Square was packed

Photo: Jon Rigby

Photo Sales

4. The Queen visits Crawley in 2006

The Queen arrives in Crawley in 2006

Photo: Jon Rigby

Photo Sales
Her MajestyQueenJon Rigby
Next Page
Page 1 of 10