Crawley's County Mall celebrates 30th anniversary - and here is how you can win £500 to spend in the shopping centre

The Mall opened in April 1992 and has been a premier shopping destination in Sussex since.

County Mall manager Simon Cucknow said: "‘We can’t believe that we have already reached out 30th anniversary.

"Having been here for 30 years we have established ourselves in the heart of the town becoming a key place where people go to shop, not just in Crawley but also the surrounding areas. Connecting with the community is a big part of our day to day and to be here 30 years later speaks volumes.

"The community spirit in the centre really reflects the love we all have for the centre and our town which I am proud to say keeps County Mall going strong."

And the Mall has a fantastic offer for shoppers this week. Simon said: "We are excited to be celebrating our birthday with extra special offer going on throughout the centre.

"Also we have a birthday competition which can be enter via our website, where one lucky winner will win £500 to spend in County Mall."

1. County Mall 1997 © Mike Keeping Photo Sales

2. County Mall Ground Memorial Garden © Martin Arter Photo Sales

3. County Mall Ground © Martin Arter Photo Sales

4. Pre County Mall © Jenny Witherall Photo Sales