When the Queen visited Pevensey and Eastbourne in 1966

In anticipation of a very wet royal day a small marquee was erected at short notice inside the East Gate, where the Queen could meet representatives of the local community with David Green (newly elected as the PEvensey Parish Council chairman).
It was thanks to the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex, the sixteenth Duke of Norfolk (in uniform), that Pevensey was included in the Queen's itinerary.
He was the famous Earl Marshal who was in charge of two coronations and Churchill's state funeral.
Following his death in 1975, his wife, Lavinia, became the first ever lady Lord Lieutenant, being appointed for West Sussex.
