When the Queen visited Pevensey and Eastbourne in 1966

In anticipation of a very wet royal day a small marquee was erected at short notice inside the East Gate, where the Queen could meet representatives of the local community with David Green (newly elected as the PEvensey Parish Council chairman).

It was thanks to the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex, the sixteenth Duke of Norfolk (in uniform), that Pevensey was included in the Queen's itinerary.

He was the famous Earl Marshal who was in charge of two coronations and Churchill's state funeral.

Following his death in 1975, his wife, Lavinia, became the first ever lady Lord Lieutenant, being appointed for West Sussex.

Queen visits Pevensey The Queen steps out of her car on her visit to Pevensey in 1966

Queen visits Crowds outside the Royal Oak greet the Queen on her visit to Pevensey in 1966. Picture by the late David Brook

Queen's visit to Eastbourne The Royal procession wends its way along Eastbourne seafront during the Queen's visit in 1966

Queen visits Eastbourne Crowds line the street outside St Elisabeths Church in Victoria Drive to welcome the Queen to Eastbourne in 1966