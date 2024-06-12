Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing Museum is preparing for its first active archaeological investigation of the century, digging up back gardens in Burpham in a pilot project that could lead to wide-reaching investigations in other West Sussex villages.

Villagers are helping the excavations by giving access to a total of 31 test pits in their gardens over two weeks in August and experts from Worthing Archaeological Society are instrumental to the success of the project, with volunteers on site at the digs and processing finds.

Leading Burpham Big Dig is Worthing Museum archaeologist James Sainsbury, who will be using the pilot project to assess the potential for further archaeological examinations of the area.

James said: “We are very excited to be running this project in the bucolic surroundings of Burpham this August. This will be Worthing Museum’s first active archaeological investigation in the 21st century and has the potential to be a pilot project for further work in and around Worthing in the coming years.

"The residents of Burpham have been incredibly supportive of the Big Dig from its inception and we now have close to 40 per cent of all properties signed up, a fantastic response! This gives us a real chance to recreate the story of these villages through the medium of archaeological investigation.”

The fascinating community project will involve community excavations in Burpham, Wepham and Peppering from August 10 to 23 by Worthing Archaeological Society, village residents, James and a small number of student volunteers.

The dig sites will be private but throughout the project, Burpham Village Hall will be open to the public, so visitors will be able to see what has been found and learn more about the processing of these items, as well as the significant archaeological history of the area. There will be an official open day on Saturday, August 17, for people to take a closer look at the project.

The dig is the only one of its kind in Sussex this year and the first to be carried out by Worthing Museum since 1998.

James Sainsbury, curator of archaeology at Worthing Museum

Many properties in the area have a proven historical record, as well as previous archaeological finds on their grounds, and James said based on these, Burpham Big Dig holds the potential for uncovering evidence of significant archaeological features and artefacts from the Palaeolithic period, right through the Iron Age and into the Early Modern period.

Excavations in the area over the past 200 years have unearthed remarkable finds which are outstanding in the British archaeological record.

In the early 19th century, a mammoth was discovered in Peppering and other palaeolithic tools were found in the 20th century. In Burpham, Neolithic flint tools have been found, as well as Iron Age coins and even a Bronze age burial site.

James said these discoveries gave credence to the potential for more finds of significant historical value in the future. It is hoped that further investigations will ultimately enhance the community’s understanding of the historic development of Burpham, Wepham and Peppering.

