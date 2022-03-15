Worthing Rotary looks back over 100 years of service to community

The club became a certified member of the British Association of Rotary Clubs on March 1, 1922, and held its first charter meeting at what is now the Grand Victorian Hotel by Worthing Railway Station.

The humanitarian service organisation, which brings together business and professional leaders as volunteers to provide community service, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world, was started in Chicago in 1905 and quickly spread to the UK, mainland Europe and beyond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Rotary Carnival in August 2012, when a crowd of thousands packed the seafront to watch the procession, led by the marching band from TS Implacable, Littlehampton's Nautical Training Corps. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Sally Nowak, the current Worthing Rotary president, said: “Worthing Rotary was one of the first clubs set up in this area and has proudly served the town for 100 years. The founder president was Mr W.E. Wenban-Smith.

“We have run countless charity events, helped individuals and organisations, and taken part in major projects to benefit the community. Our annual carnival is also approaching its 100th year.”

The Rotary Carnival, organised jointly with West Worthing Rotary Club for many years, has taken place annually since 1925, except for the war years and during Covid. It has been one of the most anticipated events of the year, although it has seen various levels of support over the years and indeed varying weather conditions, from blazing sunshine to torrential rain almost totally washing out the August Bank Holiday spectacle.

Traditionally, the floats would form up along the length of Grand Avenue and the procession would travel along the seafront to Homefield Park.

Worthing Rotary president Sally Nowak at the Grand Victorian Hotel with the original Rotary charter, accompanied by Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman, Peter Kemp-Potter, great nephew of the founding president, left, and vice-president Steve Grant

But in 2001, a major change was announced after months of discussions with Worthing Borough Council. Steyne Gardens was to be the new venue and the parade would assemble in Marine Crescent, Goring.

Ron Noakes, chairman of the Rotary fair committee at the time, said the new format brought the event closer to the town centre and parade director Bill Finch said the facilities at Goring were much better than at Grand Avenue, making it much safer and more convenient for those taking part.

The changes were a tremendous success, with an estimated 50 per cent more people watching the procession that year. There were 38 colourful floats, pop-pom troupes and a Corps of Drums with musicians from the south east, organised by Mike Cheeseman in memory of his father, a former president of Worthing Rotary Club and who had died earlier in the year.

Mr Finch said: “The new format was very successful and the procession route from Goring was lined with people all the way. Many had taken chairs along and there were lots of people throughout the route who had gone along to watch.”

It hasn't always been a sunny August Bank Holiday, as this picture of the Rotary Carnival in 2014 proves

Changes to music licensing legislation put pressure on the carnival in 2004 but organisers were quick to dispel rumours about that year’s event and stressed it would go ahead as usual.

Mr Noakes said at the time: “We are plagued with well meaning but bureaucratic legislation which adds to the costs every year. What we really need is more bands and entertainers.”

He pointed out that a lot of town parades had fallen by the wayside because of lack of support or increasing costs but Worthing’s effort was still goes from strength to strength.

It was in July 2004 that Worthing Rotary welcomed its first female president in its 82-year-history. Janet Stockwell said in taking the role, she looked forward to continuing the club’s long history of service to the town and residents of Worthing.

Janet was president for the year of the Rotary International centenary – in 2005, Worthing, along with other Rotary clubs round the country, celebrated 100 years of the organisation.

Sadly, as well as a year of celebration, it was also a year of disaster, following the Indian Ocean earthquake on Boxing Day in 2004 that caused perhaps the most destructive tsunami in recorded history, off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia. Worthing Rotary set about raising money and Rotary as an organisation did all it could to help the victims.

When disasters strike, Rotary is usually at the forefront of the aid effort, working in partnership with ShelterBox to get essential aid, like tents and blankets, to afflicted areas.

The most recent effort was just over a week ago – a big collection in Worthing town centre, raising more than £1,500 to help victims of the war in Ukraine.