Gareth Butterfield selects the vehicles he would most want to own from BOTB's vast collection of dream car prizes, from the brutal AMG SL55 to the iconic Ford Escort Cosworth.

This should be fun. As a consumer writer with petrol coursing through my veins, I'm often scrolling through the list of dream car giveaways on BOTB, looking for the best deals on ticket prices.

And it's great to see people's reactions as they are surprised with the keys to their new car. But if I could win any car on the BOTB list, which would it be?

Well, it wouldn't just be one, would it? Just for fun, I'm going to pick the five cars I'd most want to have in my garage. We'll gloss over the fact I don't have a garage that can fit five cars for now, that's just a minor detail.

So join me in my parallel universe, when all the luck in the world came my way, and see if you agree with my choices.

The small car - Toyota Litchfield GR Yaris

The Litchfield GR Yaris would tick Gareth's "small car" box | BOTB

There are lots of occasions when a small car is a handy thing to own. Whether it's just for popping to the shops and fitting in to a tight parking space, or whether it's just for nipping around town. And I think the best small car on the list is the Toyota GR Yaris.

There are two on BOTB right now - one with the circuit pack, and one with the Litchfield mods. It's a tough choice, but I'd take the Litchfield version, if only because I prefer the car in white.

The sensible car - Tesla Model Y Juniper

Every dream car garage needs a sensible car, right? | BOTB

Not that I'm under any obligation to have one, but I feel like I need something sensible, for when I'm pretending to be normal, or if I'm trying to impress people who are pretending to be normal.

I'd choose a Tesla not just because I happen to really like them, but it'll annoy so many people.

Politics aside, though, the Model Y is a great car, and I can't wait to drive the new one. If it even comes close to living up to the hype, I'd be thrilled to have one in my dream garage.

The daily driver - Range Rover P550e Autobiography

Gareth's dream car garage would have to contain his dream car | BOTB

This is actually my dream car. And, in my opinion, it's the best car on the list. A plug-in hybrid Range Rover in the Autobiography spec is basically all the car I'd ever want.

It has a six-cylinder engine, can cover up to 70 miles on its battery, and a combined power output of 542bhp. And it's one of the most luxurious cars on the road.

What's not to like. It's the first car I'd drive home, and the last one I'd sell.

The weekend toy - Mercedes AMG SL55

The AMG SL55 is the perfect weekend car | BOTB

Because I'm going to be so tired by the end of the week, after driving all my other amazing cars, I'll need something to reinvigorate me. Something brutally fast, but also quite relaxing.

And this has to be it. I'm not a fan of the colour, but I'm a huge fan of Mercedes, and the AMG SL55 is one of my favourites.

It has a thunderous V8 with 469bhp, one of the nicest interiors in the business, a fabric roof, and there's even space in the back for my dogs. I'll find it hard not to stop driving this one.

The token classic - Ford Escort Cosworth

BOTB's classic car selection is something to behold - but the Cosworth would be Gareth's choice | BOTB

This has been a really tough choice, because there are lots of lovely classic cars on BOTB, from an E-type Jag, to a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R.

But while my heart says go for the Subaru Impreza P1, my head says take the Cossie. I've always had a quiet soft spot for them anyway, but this one's in a perfect colour, it's the perfect spec, and its value is getting increasingly silly.

So that's my pension sorted, then.

A bonus, just because I can - Hymer ML-T CrossOver motorhome

What an amazing machine to have ready for adventure | BOTB

I can't not have a motorhome on my list. I've owned motorhomes for nearly 15 years and I'm a bit obsessed, so I'm allowing myself one bonus vehicle because it's my list so it's my rules.

And even though there are plenty to choose from, I'd go for this amazing Hymer. Because it's got an incredible interior, it's based on a Mercedes Sprinter Chassis, and it has jacked-up suspension and off-road tyres. So I could go pretty much anywhere in it.