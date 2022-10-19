“If we don't invest in Christmas, the lights will go out forever in Worthing for many businesses.”

The cost of living crisis has forced many towns and cities to call off their annual Bonfire Night fireworks displays and Christmas lights events, with others scaling back their festivities to save cash.

However, a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “Our bonfire night and Christmas activities are continuing as planned.”

Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke – a driving force behind Worthing's Town Centre Initiative (TCI) – confirmed the Christmas lights and annual fireworks night will go ahead.

Worthing Christmas lights. Photo: Steve Robards SR2011232

“We think that it’s more important than ever to bring smiles to Worthing resident and visitors faces,” she said.

"Some families may decide not to have festive lighting themselves this year and so having something in the heart of the town that everyone can enjoy is really important.

"The Worthing Christmas lights have all been changed to LED so use very little power and we even have solar powered Christmas trees in the West End of the town that require no power at all.”

Sharon said ‘it is important to keep morale up during difficult times’, adding: “We hope that having a lovely festive display and a free Christmas event 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, December 1 will help. We will have Titan the Robot, who was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent this year, bringing some festive fun.”

The Worthing Town Centre Initiative is also working in partnership with the Worthing Lions to ensure that the free Fireworks display from Worthing Pier can still go ahead. The Fireworks are being funded by Worthing businesses ‘as a thank you for the public’s continued support’.

Restaurateur Andy Sparsis, who is one of the directors of the Worthing TCI, said: “We have ringfenced our funding and moved things around, so have managed not to have to reduce the Christmas lights at all.

"We invested last year in a big present and walk-through Christmas tree, which will again sit in the town centre. They are more cost efficient when it comes to energy.

"We want to protect the businesses as well as they need the income more than ever.

“If we don't invest in Christmas, the lights will go out forever in Worthing for many businesses.”

Councils ‘will do what they can’

A body representing town and parish councils said many were having to ‘think creatively’ to be able to afford such events, for example by reducing the time that festive lights are on for.

Leeds, Hackney, Glasgow and Cardiff are among the cities cancelling Bonfire Night fireworks displays this year, while Guildford, Ely and Budleigh Salterton in Devon are some of the places foregoing Christmas lights events.

The Local Government Association, which represents local authorities, said town halls were facing billions in added costs this year.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who chairs its culture, tourism and sport board, said: “Councils know how important it is for communities to have opportunities to come together and share experiences, meet friends and family and have fun together, and will do what they can to ensure they continue.

“However, councils are facing at least £2.4 billion in extra cost pressures this year as a result of inflation, energy costs and projected increases to the National Living Wage.”

He said the government’s decision not to revisit the funding for councils means they were now having to try and find ways to meet these costs this year.

He said: “This includes considering whether certain events should go ahead or not.

“Councils’ circumstances will differ, therefore it will be up to the individual council to decide what events should go ahead and to what extent.”

Energy bills four times the amount of previous years

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) said the town and parish councils they represent ‘play an essential part’ in Bonfire Night and Christmas activities.

A spokesperson added: “Most councils are continuing, at this point, with their existing plans. However, some will review their plans given the significant increase in their energy bills; in some cases, four times the amount of previous years.

“They've had to think creatively to deliver for their communities by, for example, reducing the time the Christmas lights are switched on.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Councils, rather than central government, are in charge of managing their own budgets.