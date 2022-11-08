Maldon Salt has shared a number of recipes to delight over the festive season, including this one for chocolate and amaretto truffles, which you can enjoy yourself or share with friends and family.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes, plus cooling time | Serves: makes 12 truffles.

Ingredients:

Chocolate truffles

• 220g dark chocolate, finely chopped

• 120g double cream

• 1 tsp almond extract

• 2 tbsp amaretto

Salmon pate

• 90g unsalted butter, cut into small cubes at room temp

• 1 pinch of Maldon salt

• Coatings: finely chopped pistachios, desiccated coconut, cocoa powder

Method:

Slow cooked duck

1. Place the finely chopped chocolate in a large heatproof bowl. Put the cream into a saucepan and heat until just boiling, then remove from the heat and pour over the chocolate. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before whisking until smooth. Add the butter, amaretto, almond extract, and pinch of Maldon Salt and then whisk again until smooth.

2. Transfer to a shallow tin and allow to cool at room temp before adding to the fridge to firm up (2 hours). When cooled, roll the ganache truffles in your hands in balls, keeping in the fridge whilst you do the rest. Then roll the truffles in either desiccated coconut, finely chopped pistachios or cocoa powder before serving.

Why not try this recipe for salmon pate with smoked salt as a started on the big day. Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: setting time | Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

Lemon bundt cake

• 150g smoked salmon, cut into pieces

• 180g cream cheese

• 2 tbsp crème fraiche

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• Small handful of dill

• Small handful of chives

• 1 tbsp capers, drained and rinsed

• 1 tsp smoked Maldon salt and cracked black pepper

Method:

1. Put the ingredients into a mixing bowl

2. Mix together so everything is combined

3. Serve with rye bread, lemon wedges, and an extra sprinkle of dill

Perfect for Boxing day or as a new year treat, is this recipe for slow cooked duck legs with blackberries, orange, and cinnamon.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour, 45 minutes | Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

• 4 duck legs

• 5 shallots, peeled and halved • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced • 1 tbsp plain flour

• 250ml chicken stock

• 200ml red wine

• 1 orange, sliced

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 1 star anise

• Some rosemary sprigs • 300g blackberries

• A pinch of Maldon Salt • Serve with: Sautéed greens

Celeriac Mash:

• 1 large celeriac, peeled and roughly chopped • 500ml vegetable stock

• 200ml whole milk

• A large knob of butter

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C.

2. Place a large casserole onto heat. Brown off the duck legs on both sides, starting on the skin side. Once browned, remove from the pan and add the shallots and sliced garlic, frying them until they soften and start to go golden.

3. Next add the flour and cook into the sauce for a few minutes until it has thickened. Then add the red wine and stock, allow it to bubble and come to the boil.

4. Add the duck legs back into the casserole along with 2/3 of the blackberries, the orange slices, cinnamon sticks, star anise a pinch of Maldon Salt and rosemary sprigs.

5. Cover and transfer to the oven for 1-hour 30mins. Once cooked add the remaining blackberries and serve.

6. To make the mash, add the celeriac to a pan with the stock and milk and bring to the boil. Simmer gently until the celeriac is tender. Mash or pass through a ricer and then stir through a knob of butter and a pinch of Maldon Salt.

7. Serve the duck legs with the celeriac mash and some sauteed greens.

For those that aren’t a fan of Christmas cake, this preserved lemon, honey, and ginger bundt cake feels Chrismassy with its flavourings of cinnamon and ginger.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes, plus cooling | Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

• 375g plain flour

• 1 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp ground ginger

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• Pinch of Maldon salt

• 100g unsalted butter, room temp

• 300g caster sugar

• 100g Odysea honey

• 100ml olive oil

• 4 eggs

• 2 small Odysea preserved lemons, flesh & pips removed and roughly chopped

• 50g stem ginger, drained

Preserved Lemon, Honey, and Ginger Bundt Cake cont…

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Thoroughly grease a Bundt tin and tap out with caster sugar. Set aside. 2. In a large bowl mix together the plain flour, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, and Maldon salt. 3. In a food processor, add the preserved lemon and stem ginger and blitz together until it forms a nearly smooth paste.

4. In a stand mixer, add the softened butter and sugar and beat together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Then add the honey, olive oil and preserved lemon ginger puree and beat again. Finally add the dry mix and fold through until fully incorporated and smooth.

5. Spoon into the prepared loaf tin and smooth over the top. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes until well risen, golden brown and a skewer comes out clean.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Garnish with lemon slices and a drizzle of lemon icing.

There are lots of options if you want to do something special this Christmas.