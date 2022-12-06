Christmas shopping in Crawley 2022: Here are County Mall’s opening and closing times over the festive season

Tis the season for present buying and to help you plan your spree, here are the opening and closing times of Crawley’s County Mall.

Buying gifts at Christmas can be stressful, so we wanted to make sure you are as prepared as possible.

Here are County Mall’s Christmas opening and closing times below:

Thursday 15th to Saturday 17th: 9am to 7pm

Sunday 18th: 10:30am to 4:30pm

Monday 19th to Friday 23rd: 9am to 7pm

Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th): 9am to 6pm

Christmas Day (Sunday 25th): CLOSED

Boxing Day (Monday 26th): 10:30pm to 4:30pm

Bank Holiday (Tuesday 27th): 9am to 6pm

Wednesday 28th – Friday 30th: 9am to 6pm

New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st): 9am to 5pm

New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st Jan): 10:30am to 4:30pm

