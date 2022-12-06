Christmas shopping in Crawley 2022: Here are County Mall’s opening and closing times over the festive season

Buying gifts at Christmas can be stressful, so we wanted to make sure you are as prepared as possible.
Here are County Mall’s Christmas opening and closing times below:
Thursday 15th to Saturday 17th: 9am to 7pm
Sunday 18th: 10:30am to 4:30pm
Monday 19th to Friday 23rd: 9am to 7pm
Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th): 9am to 6pm
Christmas Day (Sunday 25th): CLOSED
Boxing Day (Monday 26th): 10:30pm to 4:30pm
Bank Holiday (Tuesday 27th): 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 28th – Friday 30th: 9am to 6pm
New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st): 9am to 5pm
New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st Jan): 10:30am to 4:30pm
Everything you need to make your Christmas extra special this year is at County Mall.
If you would like any further information about the County’s Mall Christmas opening and closing times, please visit their website at: https://www.countymall.co.uk/christmas-opening-hours