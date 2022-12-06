Morrisons has given an update on the future use of the site on Pegler Way.

It is known that the supermarket chain are ‘still paying rent on the site and the lease is approaching its end’.

So what is happening with the building in the town centre? A spokesman from the supermarket told the Crawley Observer: "We are in discussions with the landlord.”

Councillor Michael Jones also gave an update on the dormant building in the town centre and gave some suggestions on what he would like to see for the future of the site.

Morrisons in Crawley’s town centre: Here’s an update from the supermarket chain

Mr Jones said: “Ideally I'd like to see the Morrisons site used as a town centre supermarket. After all, that's what it was meant for. It's a great disappointment that none of the other supermarkets have picked it up since, like Aldi or Lidl.

“Failing that, I would personally favour a nightclub. I was always worried about the loss of Bar Med because it brought a lot of people into town, who were lost when it was demolished. Whether that could be made to work however is another matter.

“I think an ice rink would also be popular, but again it's a large space and business rates would be very high, which is always going to be a challenge for whoever leases it.”

