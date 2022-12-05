With Christmas in full swing and people preparing to celebrate, it’s the perfect time to plan for a wintry walk.

Crawley has some beautiful walks for you to go on no matter the season, but this time of year is the best time to see nature in all its wintery splendour.

If you feel like brushing the cobwebs off from staying indoors watching Christmas television, here are our top 5 places to go for a walk in Crawley:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilgate Park

Crawley Christmas walks 2022: Top 5 places to go to burn off the turkey this festive period

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are local to Crawley, you would’ve bound to have heard about Tilgate Park. The park is within walking distance from the town centre and can be easily accessed from Broadfield.

There is a pay and display car park, but if you don’t drive the number two Metrobus route services the park on weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You won’t be bored on this walk as there are many activities there for you to enjoy. These include the popular nature centre, Go ape, a children’s play park and so much more.

Also, you have the historical lakes to walk around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for a hot beverage on your walk, you can use the Tilgate park lakeside cafe, Smith and Western or the Walled Garden cafe.

Buchan Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park is popular with dog walkers, but offers a quieter walk compared to Tilgate Park. There is also a nice lake to take a walk around.

You can use the visitor centre, with park wardens on hand to help with any questions you have about the park and it’s wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s easy to walk to from Broadfield or Bewbush, but if you are travelling by car there is plenty of car parking space and is located on Horsham Rd, Crawley RH11 9HQ

Goffs Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is very popular with the people of Crawley and is located only a stone's throw away from the centre of town.

There are many activities to get involved in, including a seasonal model railway, pitch and putt and a children’s park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park comes with plenty of parking if you are travelling by car.

Ifield Mill Pond

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you like your walks a bit more on the wild side, this is the place for you.

You will be able to spot an abundance of animals and plant life on your walk. If you are ever so lucky, you might come across a Kingfisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loop around the lake takes around 30 minutes and if you are wanting more, the area is situated very close to the Ifield Watermill museum.

You can access the park by foot from Ifield West, Bewbush and Gossops Green. To get there by bus the park is serviced by routes 1 and 100 of the Metrobus service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadfield Park

This park is a protected nature reserve, which means that it’s maintained all year round. It’s great if you want to spot some of your favourite wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park features lakes, woodland, lawns, parkland, lawns and… free parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad